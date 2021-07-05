Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,944 First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUSV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000.

HUSV stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75.

