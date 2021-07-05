Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.87 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Morningstar worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,163,964.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,187,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total value of $2,844,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,875 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $257.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.27 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.26.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

