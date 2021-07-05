AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,513,000 after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.70 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $193.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

