APG Asset Management N.V. Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 176,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 270,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.