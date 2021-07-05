Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.