Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

