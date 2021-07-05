Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NPV stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
