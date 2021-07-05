The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 19th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.53 on Monday. The First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

