Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NXR opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

