Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NXR opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
