Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

