Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

