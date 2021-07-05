AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.59 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.