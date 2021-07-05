Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. FIL Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

