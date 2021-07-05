Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

MXIM stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

