Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,076 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.07 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

