Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. The Southern also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

