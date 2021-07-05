Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

