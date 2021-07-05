Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,328 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PTC by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

