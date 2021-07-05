American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

