FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

