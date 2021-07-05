FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,045 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.