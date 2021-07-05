Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

