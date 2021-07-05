Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $183,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

