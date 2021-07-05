FIL Ltd Purchases 78,534 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 467,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.