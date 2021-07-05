Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 207,717 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.82% of Fulton Financial worth $189,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

