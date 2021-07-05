AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 54,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

