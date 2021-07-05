51,508 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

