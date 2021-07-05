Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Qurate Retail by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

