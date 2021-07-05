AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 528.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

