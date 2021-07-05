Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 4,151 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $874.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

