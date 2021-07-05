Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

