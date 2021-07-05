Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

