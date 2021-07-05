Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Rises By 32.1%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.
CLNFF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91.
About Calian Group
