Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Rises By 32.1%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

CLNFF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.