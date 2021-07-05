Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 844,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,304 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $20.82 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

