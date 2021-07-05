Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 14,958 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,245 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.