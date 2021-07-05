Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 14,169 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.99 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $671,759. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

