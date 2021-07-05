BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.91 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
