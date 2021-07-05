Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

JFR stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,179 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $264,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,312.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

