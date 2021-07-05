Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 61.67

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CNA stock opened at GBX 52.94 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 74.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

