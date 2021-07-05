Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $15.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.