Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.