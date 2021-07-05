Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

