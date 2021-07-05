BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

