Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 348,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.76.

AR opened at $14.63 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

