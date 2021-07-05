Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 21,816 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.73 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

