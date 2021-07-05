Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 317 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

