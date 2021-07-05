Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

