Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 521,458 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $204,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $230,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

