Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $210.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.