Aeon Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $9,708.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.56 or 0.00619112 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.