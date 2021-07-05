Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 784,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $832,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32,158.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $352.50 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $156.10 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

