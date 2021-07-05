Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMP opened at $27.13 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12.

